10 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Aregbesola Urges End to Medical Tourism, Says Herdsmen Killings Consequences of Leadership Failure

By Ayodele Afolabi

Ado-Ekiti — Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola has urged Nigerians to take advantage of the world-class medical facilities at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, instead of traveling abroad for medical treatment.

Aregbesola also said that the killings being perpetrated by herdsmen in some states of the Federation are a consequence of the nation's poor leadership qualities and lack of innovation in governance.

He spoke at Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) while interacting with the management and students of the institution.

Aregbesola said it was saddening that Nigerian herders still adopt primitive ways in animal husbandry, which gives room for unfettered itinerant movement rather than adopting modern innovations, saying Nigeria would continue to witness unending farmers-herdsmen rows if the primitive ways of cattle rearing in Nigeria is not addressed.

