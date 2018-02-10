10 February 2018

Nigeria: Nulge Chairman Assassinated in Bayelsa

By Akin Oyewobi

The Chairman of the Southern Ijaw branch of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employee (NULGE), in Bayelsa State, Okaye Igali, has been assassinated.

The spokesperson of the state Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the murder to journalists Saturday in Yenagoa, the state capital.

"Igali 'm' age 53, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen, along Ayama Ijaw Road, Southern Ijaw LG on Friday.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the attack was a premeditated murder. The police Tactical Team have swung into action to arrest the culprits and investigation is ongoing," Mr. Butswat said.

Elaye Warifagha, the Secretary, Community Development Committee (CDC) of Ayama-ijaw community told journalists that the attack happened in daylight.

"The attack happened in broad daylight; it was a case of assassination by those who claim to know the deceased.

"The victim was on a tricycle going to Ayama-Ijaw water front to board a speed boat to his destination when the gunmen attacked him."

