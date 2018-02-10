10 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kenyan Runner Emerges New Champion At Lagos City Marathon

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian Nigeria
Abraham Kiprotich of Kenya won the Lagos City Marathon.
By Tunde Eludini

Kenyan-born French runner, Abraham Kiprotich, has emerged as the new champion at the third edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

KIiptroch finished ahead of the over 80,000 runners from across the world as he posted a new course record of 2:13:04secs

The Kenya duo of Kibos Roony and Bitok Benjamin finished in second and third place respectively with a time of 2.13.26 and 2:13:29 respectively

In the female category, it was an-all Ethiopia show as they claimed the first, second and third positions.

In the Nigeria category, Iliya Pam kept his promise to successfully defend his title as he finished ahead of his compatriots in a time of 2.40.16.

Sharabutu Philibus was the second Nigerian to cross the finish line while Williams Keffas made the podium in third place with a time of 2:58:16

In the newly introduced 10km race, Akusho Rose won the female category with a time of 36:17: 70 while Faustina Oguh and Onah Sale came second and third respectively.

In the male category, although Adamu Shehu Muazu finished ahead of all the others, he was disqualified and Sadjo Ishmael was declared as the winner with a time of 30: 56:01.

Stephen Daylop and Gorgum Loka were second and third respectively.

More on This

Abraham Kiprotich Wins 2018 Lagos City Marathon

Kenya-born French long-distance runner, Abraham Kiprotich, has won the 3rd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon returning… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.