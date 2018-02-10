News24 has reliably learnt that plans are in motion to have Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride arrested. However, national police spokesperson Vish Naidoo dismissed this as false.

The arrest believed to take place on Monday appears to be in retaliation for the arrest of former acting national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane.

McBride will allegedly be charged with racketeering.

"As the IPID we are not surprised that so soon after General Phahlane appeared in court on account of our investigation there is push back and this unlawful attack on the IPID," said IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini.

He said that the matter has been brought to the attention of Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, SAPS National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole and former acting National Commissioner Lesetja Mothiba.

"What is staggering is that Phahlane's protection squad continues to undermine a legitimate investigation of massive corruption in the SAPS without anybody telling them to stop. Does this mean that their unlawful actions have approval from the top?"

Dlamini said: "We are of the opinion that IPID is under threat from a criminal syndicate within the police and that these attacks which are based on false allegations are simply a continuation of that criminal agenda. We should caution those who are involved to read section 33 (1) of the IPID Act: Interfering with the work of IPID is a serious offence."

Naidoo dismissed reports of McBride's looming arrest.

"We as police management are not aware of the imminent arrest of Mr McBride or any member of his team. Those that are saying this are spreading malicious rumours," he said

