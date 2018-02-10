10 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: IPID Head Robert Mcbride Faces Imminent Arrest

Tagged:

Related Topics

News24 has reliably learnt that plans are in motion to have Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride arrested. However, national police spokesperson Vish Naidoo dismissed this as false.

The arrest believed to take place on Monday appears to be in retaliation for the arrest of former acting national police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane.

McBride will allegedly be charged with racketeering.

"As the IPID we are not surprised that so soon after General Phahlane appeared in court on account of our investigation there is push back and this unlawful attack on the IPID," said IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini.

He said that the matter has been brought to the attention of Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, SAPS National Commissioner General Khehla Sitole and former acting National Commissioner Lesetja Mothiba.

"What is staggering is that Phahlane's protection squad continues to undermine a legitimate investigation of massive corruption in the SAPS without anybody telling them to stop. Does this mean that their unlawful actions have approval from the top?"

Dlamini said: "We are of the opinion that IPID is under threat from a criminal syndicate within the police and that these attacks which are based on false allegations are simply a continuation of that criminal agenda. We should caution those who are involved to read section 33 (1) of the IPID Act: Interfering with the work of IPID is a serious offence."

Naidoo dismissed reports of McBride's looming arrest.

"We as police management are not aware of the imminent arrest of Mr McBride or any member of his team. Those that are saying this are spreading malicious rumours," he said

News24

South Africa

'End Game is Nigh as Talks Carry On Without Zuma'

ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe has given the strongest indication yet that the talks on President Jacob Zuma's… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.