10 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Bishop Tells President Museveni to Step Down Peacefully

By Scovia Atuhaire, Alex Ashaba & Felix Basiime

Kabarole — Rwenzori diocese (COU) Bishop, Rt. Rev. Reuben Kisembo has asked President Museveni to hand over power peacefully.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the new Kyebambe girls secondary school Chapel in Fort Portal town on Saturday, Bishop Kisembo appealed to President Museveni to hand over power in a peaceful way for the good of the country.

"After the amendment of the constitution on age limit, you should not deny us peaceful transition of power" Bishop Kisembo told Museveni face to face.

In his response, quoting the book of Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, Mr Museveni said, "There is time for everything. To everything, there is a season and a purpose."

Mr. Museveni added; "I keep hearing religious people; they provoke us and me in particular because I am somebody who knows what am doing."

He said nobody can lecture him about what to do for Uganda.

"You should have a disciplined way of interacting. This causal talk should stop. It is indiscipline of the highest order. I won't accept to be guided on issues which I know better," he added.

He said he has invited religious leaders to sit and they talk together and they harmonize on positions and roles.

In the heat of the age limit debate around the country, both Anglican and Catholic Bishops in Fort Portal, Kisembo and Robert Muhiirwa Akiiki respectively advised the president to respect the oath he made to uphold and defend the constitution, a thing that caused rounds of heckling from different government officials asking the religious leaders to refrain from making political statements reasoning that it was not their role.

But human rights groups around the country backed the religious leaders, asking government not to intimidate them.

