10 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyans Now 'Covering Up' Semi Nude Women On Twitter, and Its Hilarious

By Chad Kitundu

Kenyans on Twitter have taken matters into their own hands to 'cover up' semi nude photos of women shared online under the hashtag #WakianikaTunafunika.

The hashtag has been trending for the past few days with KOT editing photos of semi-naked women by putting decent clothes on them or simply covering them up.

The trend reportedly seeks to cover any part of the women's perceived 'nudity' such as their booty, cleavage and thighs.

Several women, including celebrities and socialites, have now fallen victim to #WakianikaTunafunika as they get 'redone' with 'decent' clothes in hilarious photoshopped images.

Here are some of the most interesting ones:

#WakianikaTunafunika here we go pic.twitter.com/mh9pMETtJ9

-- Waigoko Kimengemenge (@jrobah) February 5, 2018

It gets sicker 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #WakianikaTunafunika pic.twitter.com/NzwNTD6pza

-- Duke Of Nyanzshire (@HalfLuo) February 6, 2018

@C_NyaKundiH I hope I won't be roasted for this #WakianikaTunafunika pic.twitter.com/Z9V2IX1GNU

-- Amor Viejo🇰🇪 (@Amon_Viejo) February 5, 2018

Retweeted Brooklyn (@babybrookly):#WakianikaTunafunika pic.twitter.com/mnr4kS1hO6 https://t.co/FjSbUy33dA

-- ThePorscheSirkheem (@DjSirkheem) February 5, 2018

#WakianikaTunafunika in 2018, no more falling for thirst-traps. pic.twitter.com/KRWJLQkdwq

-- jst.Derrick (@Derrick83137914) February 6, 2018

El presidente ameshasema..Siwezi bishana #WakianikaTunafunika pic.twitter.com/fG5tmXzl94

-- Mugo John Davis (@johndavique) February 5, 2018

His Excellency amesema #WakianikaTunafunika@C_NyaKundiH pic.twitter.com/G56JzACWD5

-- Brighton Ozil™ (@Brighton_Okoth) February 5, 2018

