Nigeria: 'Stakeholders' Participation Critical to Decision-Making in Education'

The Executive Director of Human Development Initiatives (HDI), Mrs. Olufunso Owasanoye, has advocated the active participation of stakeholders in education. Speaking at a workshop in the Shomolu and Kosofe areas of Lagos State on the importance of monitoring and tracking the implementation of UBEC/SUBEB projects, Owasanoye said: "We want an education system where our children will feel comfortable to be in school, not on the streets committing crime and causing instability in the country."

Owosanoye urged stakeholders in the sector to make sure children are in school, monitor UBEC projects in their environment and strengthen existing measures by government for monitoring schools.

She appealed to government to provide more funds for quality infrastructure and teacher training. She also pleaded for synergy with Civil Society Organisations for a better education system in the country.

Owasanoye said the programme is targeted at the grassroots so that they could have a better understanding of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) interventions, as well as understand their roles as stakeholders in ensuring quality service delivery.