11 February 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: 'Stakeholders' Participation Critical to Decision-Making in Education'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kemi Sokoya

The Executive Director of Human Development Initiatives (HDI), Mrs. Olufunso Owasanoye, has advocated the active participation of stakeholders in education. Speaking at a workshop in the Shomolu and Kosofe areas of Lagos State on the importance of monitoring and tracking the implementation of UBEC/SUBEB projects, Owasanoye said: "We want an education system where our children will feel comfortable to be in school, not on the streets committing crime and causing instability in the country."

Owosanoye urged stakeholders in the sector to make sure children are in school, monitor UBEC projects in their environment and strengthen existing measures by government for monitoring schools.

She appealed to government to provide more funds for quality infrastructure and teacher training. She also pleaded for synergy with Civil Society Organisations for a better education system in the country.

Owasanoye said the programme is targeted at the grassroots so that they could have a better understanding of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) interventions, as well as understand their roles as stakeholders in ensuring quality service delivery.

Nigeria

Polio-Free Certificate May Be Secured By 2019 - WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed optimism that a Polio-free certification could be granted Nigeria by… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.