Southern Africa: It's Still War Against Nigerians in South Africa

Those who think the senseless xenophobic attacks led by some South Africans against Nigerians living in South Africa (SA) is over should wake up from their slumber.

It's hightime the South African haters of humanity with their collaborators in the South African police, are made to see the tough position of the law on their wicked acts.

There is certainly no justification for the acts of the mob that destroyed shops and properties belonging to Nigerians living at Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg.

The mob alleged that a member of the Nigerian community in the area had abducted and raped a South African lady. Hence they unleashed violence on all Nigerians in sight and damaged properties worth quite a fortune.

Many Nigerians have had terrible experiences, some having led to death, in the hands of South Africans who have no love for foreigners despite being fellow Africans. About a week ago, two South African police officers were remanded in prison over the alleged killing of a Nigerian named Ebuka Okori.

This is an unfortunate proof that the war is not yet over. The Nigerian government should therefore take a strong position with its South African counterpart to halt these heinous attacks and killings of Nigerians.