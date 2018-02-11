A 46-year-old man has been mauled to death by lions near Hoedspruit outside Phalaborwa on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man was allegedly driving a tractor which got stuck a few meters before he could reach his compound.

He said the man had decided to walk the rest of the way, and subsequently, a group of lions attacked him and killed him.

Ngoepe said the man's body had been recovered after the lions were scared off with gunshots.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

News24