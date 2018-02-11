11 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Mauled to Death By Lions in Hoedspruit

A 46-year-old man has been mauled to death by lions near Hoedspruit outside Phalaborwa on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man was allegedly driving a tractor which got stuck a few meters before he could reach his compound.

He said the man had decided to walk the rest of the way, and subsequently, a group of lions attacked him and killed him.

Ngoepe said the man's body had been recovered after the lions were scared off with gunshots.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

