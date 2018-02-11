South Africa: Exclusive Books Reaffirms Support for Tembeka Ngcukaitobi's Book

Exclusive Books on Saturday reiterated its support for Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi's book The Land is Ours following a complaint by EFF leader, Julius Malema, on Twitter.

"Exclusive books in Hydepark did not have this book on display because they want to suppress our progressive stories, they only make it available on request. Let's shame them by making it the best seller. We bought 10 copies because we support black excellence," Malema tweeted on Friday evening.

Responding to this in a statement released on Saturday, Exclusive Books CEO, Benjamin Trisk, said: "We have supported Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and his book The Land is Ours from the start, taking 50% of the stock that his publisher invoiced out on the book's initial sales, and placing a large re-order of the book late last week.

"Moreover, we wholeheartedly endorse a narrative that finally tells the story of many unheralded black lawyers."

Trisk said he himself would be involved in the planned second volume of Ngcukaitobi's work, because of his family's history and connection with former ANC secretary general Duma Nokwe.

"The stories around the remarkable African leaders that Adv Ngcukaitobi tells need to be told again and again, and amplified," said Trisk.

"The author and his publisher can count on our continuing support."

On why the books weren't on display in his company's Hyde Park branch, which Malema highlighted in his tweet, Trisk said: "The books were on display behind the counter, which is a common practice of ours when a title starts selling well.

"The customer purchased the last such copy on display, then enquired about buying more copies. Our bookseller checked our receiving area, where she found new stock was waiting to be received. She unboxed that stock and sold it to the customer.

"Most of our stores will have new stock of the book, which has sold out in nearly all of them, by mid-next week."

