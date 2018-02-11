11 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SANDF Members Alleged to Have Committed Torture and Assault in DRC

SA National Defence Force members serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been accused of assault and torture, its spokesperson said on Sunday.

"The SANDF has been alerted to reports of torture and assault in the Democratic Republic of Congo allegedly committed by some of its members deployed under the United Nations mission in that country," said SANDF spokesman Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi in a statement.

"The allegations are understood to have been reported by citizens of the DRC."

SANDF Chief, General Solly Shoke has instituted a formal investigation into the reports "in order to establish their veracity and take the necessary corrective actions against those involved".

National investigating officers will liase with the UN offices in the DRC to pursue the matter.

"General Shoke has emphasised that ill-discipline and criminality will not be tolerated within the ranks of the SANDF," said Mgobozi.

"Those found to have transgressed the Code of Conduct and Military Disciplinary Code will be dealt with without fear or favour."

