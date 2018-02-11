11 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: EU, Britain Divided Over Helping Mnangagwa's Govt - Report

Britain and the European Union are reportedly divided over "the funding and support" to be given to Zimbabwe's new administration led by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

According to the privately owned Zimbabwe Independent newspaper, the British government was on an "aggressive drive" to bail out its former colony as "quickly as possible" but the EU had adopted a "wait and see" approach.

The EU wanted President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to match its positive messages with action, particularly on the implementation of critical political and economic reforms before committing significant funding to the cash-strapped government.

The European Union's ambassador to Zimbabwe, Philippe Van Damme, told journalists last month that free and fair elections would be a "huge step" in defining the southern African country's re-engagement with the international community.

Mnangagwa himself has pledged a free, fair election to be held in May or June.

Unnamed sources said, however, that Britain had been eager for funding to be made available to the southern African country after being impressed by Mnangagwa's messages.

