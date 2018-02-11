11 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Athletes Continue to Smash Indoor Records

Middle-distance runner Dominique Scott-Efurd broke another national indoor record, while Derrick Mokaleng and Carina Horn also smashed South African sprint marks, as local athletes continued to build on their fine early-season form this week.

Scott-Efurd crossed the line in fourth position in the 1500m Women race at the fourth leg of the IAAF World Indoor Tour Series in Boston, USA on Saturday evening, covering the distance in 4:07.25*.

She took a massive chunk off her own previous mark of 4:10.90 which she had set in New York in February last year.

On Friday night, Mokaleng broke new ground by crossing the line in 45.76* to win a collegiate 400m race in Lubbock, USA.

The 20-year-old athlete broke his own national standard of 46.25 which he had clocked in Albuquerque last month.

On Thursday, Horn stormed across the line in second position in 7.10* in the 60m Women race at a meeting in Eaubonne, France.

After knocking on the door the last few years, Horn shattered the 19-year-old national record of 7.15 which had been held by Wendy Hartman.

*All ASA records are still to standard ratification processes

Sport24

South Africa

