South Africa: Nxesi Should Give Regular SAPS Updates On the Attack On SA Athlete

press release

The DA strongly condemns the attack on South African athlete, Thabang Mosiako, which may have been racially motivated.

Mosiako, who is the 5000m South African national athletic title holder, and two friends were reportedly assaulted in Potchefstroom outside of the North West University campuses.

The DA will write to the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Thulas Nxesi, to request that he get clarity as to what occurred and whether the attack was racially motivated. The Minister must also provide regular updates on the progress of the investigation into this incident.

While his friends suffered minor injuries, Mosiako has suffered severe injuries to his head, which may mean that he will not be able to take part in the African Championship in March.

The DA wishes Mosiako and his friends strength during this difficult time and hope that they all make a full recovery.

The DA implores on the South African Police Services (SAPS) to find the men responsible for this crime and to get to the bottom of the motives for the assault.

We also note reports that when the SAPS arrived on the scene to break up the fight, the police were reluctant to accompany the victims back to campus and proceeded to treat them as the antagonists. The police should also investigate these allegations as it is unacceptable for the victims of assault to be subjected to further victimisation from the police.

Violence and racism have no place in our democratic society and all those who are found guilty must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Tsepo Mhlongo MP

DA Shadow Minister of Sport & Recreation