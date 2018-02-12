Nigeria: 'Black Panther' - Fun Facts You Didn't Know

Photo: Black Panther

Black Panther.

There is so much buzz about the Black Panther especially among the black community and we have faithfully kept a tab and brought you all the juicy details that come with the highly anticipated film.

In our usual fashion, we have compiled a list of some fun facts you will find useful:

1. Marvel just released a family tree of the Black Panther to help you understand better. Did you know he had an adopted brother who is white?

Everyone should watch the Black Panther Family Tree.

Marvel just released this.

It's dope and explained how T'Challa became king.

Also I didn't know he had an adoptive brother who happened to be white in the comic. pic.twitter.com/bpDvwrw439

-- Yawovi (@YIhougan) February 9, 2018

2. The Black Panther has appeared in Marvel cartoons since 1994. He made a debut in the Fantastic Four that year. He also appeared in the Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Hero and his own cartoon on BET.

3. The Black Panther is allegedly the richest comic character. He is worth an estimated $90.7 billion making him richer than Tony Stark, 12.4 billion; Bruce Wayne, $9.2 billion; Professor Charles Xavier 3.5 billion and Green Arrow, 3 billion.

4. A petition has been created to get Marvel to donate 25% of their profits to black communities. A part of petition reads,

"You have the ability to not only be entertained but to leave the theater in February knowing that a portion of your money will be coming back into your community. To not only go see a film about a fictitious country in Africa with advanced technology, but the opportunity to invest in programs which focus on the fields - Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics - that make such advancements possible, in real life".

5. He has an African Accent. Read about it here

6. T'Challa sister, Shuri, was the Black Panther for a short while. This happened when Namor tried to get T'Challa to join the Cabal. After he was attacked by Doctor Doom because of his refusal to join, his sister took over until he was fit enough.

7. He is an Illuminati member. The Illuminati, a group initiated by Iron Man, is made up of the world's smartest heroes. They decide the happenings in the world and have an influence on Marvel's Secret Wars.

Wakanda Forever!