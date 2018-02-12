Nigeria: Herdsmen to Now Carry ID Cards in Delta

Ughelli — Herdsmen grazing their herds within and around Ughelli South local government area of Delta State, would henceforth from today, bear Identity Cards after having their biometrics taken for them to embark on their trade in the area.

The ID card which would be valid within Ughelli South council area alone would be implemented by a 16-man taskforce committee with membership drawn from the security agencies, traditional rulers, clergies, Muslim community and locals in the area.

The task before the committee include stemming the tide of herdsmen invasion of communities in the area, promote peaceful co- existence among cattle rearers, farmers and host communities, to provide inclusive participation of various interest groups in conflict management as well as to make appropriate recommendation to government on herdsmen/farmers activities.

Inaugurating the committee, weekend at the Ughelli South council secretariat, Otu-Jeremi, chairman of the council, Dr. Richard Kofi who doubles as chairman of the committee, noted that the ugly activities of some herdsmen in the area portends grave danger to lives and properties.

In his address to the committee, the chairman said: "All herdsmen within the council area are to register and have their biometrics taken after which they will be given identity cards that will be valid within the area alone and anyone without the Identity Card will not be allowed to operate within Ughelli South."

In his acceptance speech, the Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, HRM Matthew Ediri Egbi, Owhawha I, enjoined the leader of the cattle rearers to take the meeting very seriously so that both farmers and herdsmen will have respect for each other and work and live harmoniously so that there will be no conflict between the herdsmen and host communities.