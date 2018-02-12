Zimbabwe: 'Tears' As Zim First Lady Gives Up Parliamentary Seat - Reports

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's wife has reportedly given up her seat as Chirumanzu-Zibabwe legislator to focus more on her role as the country's first lady.

According to the Standard newspaper, Mnangagwa broke the news to multitudes of teary Zanu-PF supporters over the weekend during a rally held at Mvuma stadium.

A distraught, Auxillia Mnangagwa was unable to break the news to her supporters as a result asked her husband to tell the ruling party supporters.

Mnangagwa told the Zanu-PF supporters that his wife preferred to concentrate on her role as mother of the whole nation and not just a particular constituency.

"She (Auxillia) said she could not be Amai Mnangagwa for Chirumanzu-Zibagwe but that she should be the mother of the nation. So we agreed with Amai Mnangagwa that she should step down as MP here. She is stopping being MP from today (Saturday) onwards and she becomes the mother of the nation. She is now MP everywhere she goes," Mnangagwa was quoted as saying.

The report said that a group of women from the ruling party wailed in front of the VIP podium with some throwing themselves on the ground soon after the announcement. They didn't want her to resign.

The First Lady took over the Chirumanzu-Zibabwe constituency soon after her husband -who previously had held it- was appointed as ex-president Robert Mugabe's deputy in 2015, reported New Zimbabwe.com.

There was no law in the country preventing the First Lady from retaining her lawmaker seat but it became apparent that she needed to focus on her philanthropic work as the country's first lady.

Since her husband assumed office in November the First Lady has been visiting public hospital and engaging various public platforms to do humanitarian work, according to the report.

Source: News24