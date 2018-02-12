12 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Somi to Perform in Kigali Tomorrow

By Sharon Kantengwa

Jazz, classical and African music enthusiasts in Kigali will tomorrow be treated to an evening of live artistic and world-class Jazz by US-based Rwandan vocalist and songwriter Somi.

Somi, born Laura Kabasomi Kakoma, will perform along with her full band, a quartet composed of some of the most accomplished musicians from the New York Jazz scene at the Kigali Marriot Hotel starting from 7p.m.

Somi is currently on a tour of East Africa where she has an active and participatory following. The singer says she is especially proud to perform in Rwanda and to be associated with local artists and talent.

"I am excited and honored to perform once again in beautiful Kigali, the city I call home, in Remarkable Rwanda, a nation from which I draw inspiration," a seemingly excited Somi said. She plans to help guide and teach the next generation of local artistes.

Tickets, organisers say, are limited. As such, fans were advised to get their tickets as soon as possible.

Somi's album, Petite Afrique (loosely translated as 'Little Africa'), won the award in the category of Outstanding Jazz Album of the Year at the 49th NAACP Image Awards beating off competition from Damien Escobar's 'Boundless', Cécile McLorin Salvant's 'Dreams and Daggers', Najee's 'Poetry In Motion', and Preservation Hall Jazz Band's 'So It Is'.

