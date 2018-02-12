Rwanda: Mombasa Country Academy Lift Bluesky Taekwondo Open

Kenya's Mombasa Country Academy won the Bluesky Taekwondo Open at NPC Gymnasium in Kigali over the weekend.

The inaugural edition of the competition saw the Kenyan side dominate the event which attracted some 60 young taekwondo participants aged between 5 and 13 years.

Mombasa Country Academy won in Kyorugi and Poomsae categories. Dream Team finished second followed by BlueSky in third place, while Green Hills finished in 4th ahead of Special Line-up Taekwondo team.

In the Poomsae under-30kg male category, Adika Doiel (Mombasa Academy) beat teammate Juma Abdulaziz to win gold, while Simon Masaka (Kenya) overcame his compatriot Harin Kimoreng in the U47kg male cadet final category.

Nicholas Mula Kavi (Mombasa) struck gold after overcoming Rollens Tsion (BlueSky) in the Kyorugi in the male U-26kg. Stacy Anita Wanjiku and Miriam Mutoni Njuguna are the other Kenyans who walked away with medals.

In the female U-26kg Poomsae, Shipi Gikundiro from Green Hills team beat her teammate Lyana Mutangana, while Loic Hugo Shema (BlueSky) defeated Anoumba Kristula to win the female U-35kg category.