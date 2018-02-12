Kenya Airways' Non-Stop Flight to Cape Town

Kenya's national carrier, Kenya Airways, will unveil non-stop Nairobi-Cape Town flights starting June this year in what appears to be a new wave of expansion.

The airline will operate three times a week, every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, using a Boeing B737-800NG aircraft. It will also continue to operate its four flights a week route via the Zambian city of Livingstone and three flights routing via Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls with traffic rights on all sectors.

This comes barely three weeks since the country's national carrier started selling tickets ahead of their inaugural flights to New York, USA, in October.