11 February 2018

The Independent (Kampala)

Kenya Airways' Non-Stop Flight to Cape Town

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Nation

Kenya's national carrier, Kenya Airways, will unveil non-stop Nairobi-Cape Town flights starting June this year in what appears to be a new wave of expansion.

The airline will operate three times a week, every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, using a Boeing B737-800NG aircraft. It will also continue to operate its four flights a week route via the Zambian city of Livingstone and three flights routing via Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls with traffic rights on all sectors.

This comes barely three weeks since the country's national carrier started selling tickets ahead of their inaugural flights to New York, USA, in October.

Kenya

Deported Lawyer Miguna Sues to Be Allowed Back

Lawyer Miguna Miguna has filed a suit seeking reinstatement of his Kenyan passport and citizenship. Read more »

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Copyright © 2018 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.