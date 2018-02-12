12 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Fresh Ferwafa Polls Set for March 31

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Richard Bishumba

The Electoral Commission of Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) has set the new date for presidential elections of the local football governing on March 31.

The president of the commission, Adolphe Kalisa, said they will receive nomination forms on February 19, vet them on February 28 before publishing the list of candidates on March 9.

Campaigning will not start until March 12, officials said.

The development follows the failure on December 30, 2017 by the federation's general assembly to vote in a new president in a dramatic election in which the sole aspirant, Felicite Rwemalika, failed to garner enough votes that would have made her the first woman to lead Ferwafa.

Rwemalika, who serves as the vice president of Rwanda National Olympic and Sports Committee, collected 13 out of 52 votes with 39 votes announced as invalid.

She needed at least 27 votes to replace incumbent Vincent Nzamwita who had pulled out of the race moments before the poll, according to the election commission.

Nzamwita has been at the helm of Ferwafa since 2014.

Rwanda

The Rise of Cycling

It all started around 2008 when one Jock Boyer - a former American cycling star - realised how much cycling talent there… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.