12 February 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Goods Smuggling Attempt Misfires

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marc Nkwame

Arusha — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has confiscated consignments of contraband goods, including 5,000 chicks, trays of eggs and forbidden drugs at the Namanga border in Longido District, Arusha Region. Among the goods that were impounded over the weekend include tonnes of sugar, salt, 18 bags of tea leaves, 5000 chicks and 416 trays of eggs.

The illegal consignment also included the outlawed chewable khat drugs. They were all being smuggled into Tanzania from Kenya through the infamous 'panya routes,' bored by criminals along the highly porous northern borderline stretch.

The Assistant Customs Manager at border, Mr Edwin Iwato, revealed that the goods belonged to three Tanzanian businessmen Mr Joseph Sekino, Innocent Minja and Andrew Lyimo.

The trio, according to the Customs Officer, has been arrested and will soon be arraigned. "We have arrested three traders. They are Mr Joseph Sekino, who was transporting sugar, salt and tea leaves in a truck number T-785 AWV; Mr Innocent Minja who was smuggling 416 trays of eggs as well as 16 kilogrammes of khat in the vehicle with plate number T-443 CQU and Mr Andrew Lyimo who was smuggling 5000 chicks in the car with registration number T-441 DHW," explained Mr Iwato.

All the three businessmen were travelling from Nairobi, Kenya, heading to Arusha with their contraband goods. They had packaged the sugar, salt and tea leaves in bags that bore trademarks of local Tanzanian companies such as Azam in their attempt to conceal the origin of the goods.

The traders lacked official documents for importation or tax clearance. The Director for Tax Payer Services and Education at the Tanzania Revenue Authority, Mr Richard Kayombo, said such traders were saboteurs to the economy as they not only avoided paying tax, but also crippled the growth of local businesses by using registered trademarks to sell alien products.

He stated that some of the confiscated items would be destroyed while those found to be safe for consumption would be donated to schools and other institutions for the needy, while the three vehicles in question would be impounded.

Tanzania

Banning Pastic Material in Tanzania a Possibility

Tanzania is still weighing on impact of the envisaged ban on the use polythene materials before effecting it. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.