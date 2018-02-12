Kenya: Ruthless KCB Take Firm Control of Kenya Cup Lead

Champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Homeboyz upheld their winning forms on Saturday to stay at the top of Kenya Cup league tanle as Kabras Sugar rediscovered their touch on a weekend that witnessed two upsets.

KCB touched down 10 tries to maul hosts Mombasa 60-0 at Mombasa Sports Club as the Deejays span past Kenyatta University's Blak Blad 27-13 at the Jamhuri Park showground.

Kabras Sugar returned to winning ways with a resounding 47-15 triumph over Kisii at the Mamboleo Showground in Kisumu. Kabras had the previous Saturday lost to Homeboyz 30-12 in Kakamega.

KCB stayed at the top with 44 points after a bounty harvest of points from the coastal city while the Deejays' bonus point victory against the varsity students saw them stay in second place with 39 points.

Kabras are third with 38 points followed by Impala with 34 points after they edged out visiting Nakuru 43-36 at the Impala Sports Club.

Down coast, Felix Ojow, Michael Kimwele, Marlin Mukolwe, Elphas Adunga and Stafford Abeka scored a try each as Esau Otieno made three conversions for the bankers' 31-0 lead at the break. Completed a brace

Abeka completed his brace of tries as Edwin Otieno, Rocky Anguko, Curtis Lilako and Darwin Mukidza scored a try apiece in the second half to condemn Mombasa to a heavy defeat. Otieno and Mukidza made one conversion each.

Keith Wasike, Polycarp Odhiambo, Leonard Mugaisi and Israel Soi scored a try each for Homeboyz while Mohammed Omollo converted once and added a penalty.

Kabras Sugar led 21-0 at the interval through tries from George Nyambua, Geoffrey Shitambasi and Joseph Odero with dangerous Uganda international Philip Wokorach adding three conversions.

Wokorach would then score and convert his own try to see the sugar millers go 28-0 up before Brian Mokua responded with an unconverted try for Kisii. He would then convert Nyambua's brace for a 35-5 score before being replaced.

Paul Abuto added another try for Kabras, Andrew Gathua converting for a 42-5 score.

Eliphaz Emong killed off Kisii with an unconverted try for a 47-5 score before the visitors put some respectability on the scoreboard, John Ochar first drilling home a penalty before converting Michael Kimathi's clever try.