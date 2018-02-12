Uganda: KCCA Have Work Cut Out After Malagasy Defeat

Caf champions league

Saturday's first leg match

CNaPS Sport 2-1 KCCA

Return Leg, February 20

KCCA vs CNaPS

Kampala. In the last seven away games on the continent, KCCA are yet to win or keep a clean sheet.

Mike Mutebi's side must find the back of the net on February 20 at Lugogo if they are to habour any Caf Champions League progress ambitions after falling 2-1 to CNaPS in Antananarivo on Saturday.

KCCA had started off well in the first half with a couple of chances and deservedly went in the lead after striker Derrick Nsibambi converted Julius Poloto's cross on 53 minutes.

The slim advantage did last only seven minutes as the hosts were awarded a penalty on 60 minutes after KCCA right-back Filbert Obenchan handled in the box.

Fenosoa Ratolojanahary stepped up to level the score for the Madagascar champions that were unrelenting in attack. To calm down the tempo, Mutebi brought on deep-lying midfielder Sadam Juma for youngster Lawrence Bukenya.

He later sent on right-back Denis Okot for striker Muhammad Shaban.

A defensive lapse in the added minutes saw the hosts get a winning goal that they will bank on to finish off the job in Kampala.

Nsibambi had seemingly found the net for the visitors in the 20th minute but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Allan Okello's less-inspiring display at the Vontovorona Stadium, that prompted Mutebi to withdraw him for Paul Mucureezi on 52 minutes, indicated how much KCCA need experienced playmaker Muzamir Mutyaba back in shape before the return leg.

Mutebi named only two strikers - Nsibambi and Shaban - on his final line-up a decision he must revisit if he wants to exploit all the scoring chances the team wasted in Madagascar.

The overall winner takes on South Sudanese side Wau Salaam or Ethiopian giants St George at the last stage before the group stage.

For now, KCCA's focus will shift to Thursday's mouthwatering encounter with league leaders SC Villa at the StarTimes before they embark on overturning CNapS lead next Tuesday.