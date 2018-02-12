Uganda: Sserunkuma Stars On Debut, SC Villa Stutter

AZAM UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE

Saturday's results

BUL 1-0 URA

Masavu 1-1 UPDF

Onduparaka 0-0 Express

Police 0-0 Mbarara City

Proline 0-1 Kirinya-Jja SSS

SC Villa 0-0 Maroons

Soana 0-1 Vipers

Kampala. Vipers sought a proven scorer when they set out to make additions to their roster in the mid-season transfer window.

And in a league where goals remain in short supply as evidenced by the five in seven games played over the weekend, few fitted that bill like Daniel 'Mzee' Sserunkuma.

Having made his league bow a decade ago at Express, the diminutive striker reminded doubters of his ability by scoring six of the eight goals Express managed in the first round.

The tally, the joint second highest in the league at the half way point was more than the four Erisa Sekisambu (two penalities), Moussa Mbayi Stephen Mukwala and Tony Odur managed altogether.

At Kavumba on Saturday, well-traveled Sserunkuma showed a sign of things to come by scoring the decisive goal as Vipers picked a 1-0 away victory over Soana.

The victory pushed Vipers to within four points of leaders SC Villa as the Azam Uganda Premier League (AUPL) kicked off with seven games on card.

"Strikers live for goals; you miss some and score some but you just keep going and in the end the goal came," Sserunkuma stated after receiving the ForteBet man of the match award.

While he was guilty of missing a one on one chance in the first half, the former Gor Mahia striker never let his shoulders drop, in sharp contrast to strike partner Erisa Sekisambu.

The latter was hauled off after failing to connect with a Moses Waiswa cross six yards out before tumbling in the box when presented with another opportunity in the second half.

Sserunkuma then showed him the way three minutes from time controlling an intelligent chest down from substitute Pius Wangi before picking his spot to the left of goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa's goal.

"The goal puts some weight off my shoulders and I hope I can score many more to help the team win trophies," added the striker who is targeting at least 10 goals in the second round.

The win moved Vipers to 29 points, level with second placed KCCA and four behind leaders SC Villa who were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Maroons in Masaka.