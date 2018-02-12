11 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Nationalises Illegally Imported Sugar From Kenya

By Ibrahim Yamola

Dar es Salaam — The government has nationalized a consignment of one tonne of sugar that was being sneaked into the country from Kenya, Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has said.

The TRA's director for taxpayer education services, Mr Richard Kayombo told The Citizen on Sunday, February 11, 2018, that the consignment was seized at Namanga at the Tanzania-Kenya border.

"We impounded the consignment yesterday. The sugar was being smuggled into the country through the Namanga border... .we have nationalized the sugar and the vehicle carrying it," he said.

He said two people are being by police in connection with the sugar.

In an apparent move to dodge tax authorities, the transporters packed the impounded sugar in packaging materials bearing names and Azania and Azam logos.

The two are some of the respected brands in Tanzania.

"I am not so sure if Azam and Azania are really connected to the consignment but that will be known as investigations are still going on," said Mr Kayombo insisting that preliminary analysis have shown that the consignment was being imported without any permit and that no duty was paid for it.

During the operation, said Mr Kayombo, TRA was also able to impound khat which was being transported in a Toyota Noah.

