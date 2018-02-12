Kenya: Chase for Kenya Open Slots Heads to Muthaiga

Local professionals take the hunt for places in 2018 Barclays Kenya Open golf tournament to Muthaiga Golf Club Monday, the par-71 course hosting the third leg of the qualifying series.

And the number of players seeking to represent Kenya in the Sh62.5 million (500,000 Euros) event has increased this year as more players turn out to try their luck.

Also joining the pros are three of Kenya's four amateurs who will be battling it out for the amateur title during the Open.

The amateurs are Edwin Mudanyi of Vet Lab, national junior champion Mutahi Kibugu of Muthaiga, and Dennis Saikwa of Royal.

Joining them is Tanzania's Victor Joseph who was given one of the two amateur slots, the other one having gone to Uganda's Ronald Rugumayo. Kibugu Mutahi and Nyali's Agil Is Haq are also preparing for the All Africa Junior Championship in Morocco next month.

Meanwhile, the number of local professionals seeking slots in this year's Barclays Kenya Open has increased as the qualifying series, organised by the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), reaches the half way point today. A total of 37 pros are expected at Muthaiga to battle it out for the 18 slots available.

These listed to play include Thika Sports Club's Simon Ngige who along with Dismas Indiza and Rizwan Charania are exempted from qualifying having made the cut in last year's open.

During the second leg at Sigona, the big hitter Indiza showed his usual great form by claiming the event with a fine score of 10 under par 278, winning ahead of Kopan Timbe who will probably be the player to watch at a familiar Muthaiga Club course.

It will be interesting to see how Greg Snow, who is at home at Muthaiga, performs against other golfers, among them fellow Muthaiga players Nelson Mudanyi, Nicholas Rokoine and Frank Matiko.

Golf Park's David Wakhu, and Anil Shah of Royal and new-comer Alfred Nandwa have also been playing well. Teeing off is set for 11.30am.

Barclays Kenya Open organisers are looking forward to the return of 2017 champion Aaron Rai from England. Organisers are excited at the prospect of the Englishman returning to try and defend his title at Muthaiga Club from March 22.

Speaking at Nakuru Club at the weekend, the tournament's director, Patrick Obath, said although Rai had qualified to play in the European Tour, he is likely to come back to Kenya because of the increased prize money in this year's Open.

"He has not done very well so far in the European Tour and with the prize money of 500,000 Euros, I will not be surprised to see Rai at Muthaiga," Obath said during the weekend's third leg of the Barclays Golf Tour, adding that Rai will be more than welcome to play.

Obath said he had received requests from some European players who didn't do well in the 2017 Challenge Tour series, although none from the main European Tour had showed interest.

"In the next three weeks or so, we'll know which players will be coming to Muthaiga," Obath said.

Obath said with an additional 150,000 Euros, the Kenya Open could easily join the European Tour league. Obath also said the Open will remain at Muthaiga for the next few years and probably return to Karen until other 18-hole clubs in Nairobi are able to meet international standards.

"Right now the Sigona course is ready, although there is still the issue of a driving range which the club management is working on. Other clubs like Limuru have also been told what to do to attain the required standards," added Obath.

He said Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa would be the natural choice if the Open were to be taken out of Nairobi.

"Nyali is more than ready and is probably the only other club which has been kept in international standards besides Muthaiga and Karen."

Obath said the Kenya Open Golf Limited intends to set up a tour for local professionals featuring players from other countries like Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.

He however said the responsibility of developing professional golf in Kenya remains with the PGK.