Kenya: Corazon's Sister Takes HIV Test and Shares Results on Social Media

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka's younger sister Joy Agunjah on Friday took a HIV test and shared the results with her followers on social media.

The up and coming socialite, who seems keen on emulating her elder sister, shared on social media pictures of herself being tested for HIV, and later on the results of the test.

This was a bold and encouraging move by the socialite given that this is a test dreaded by many youths.

One would argue the whole process was pre-planned but Ms Agunjah convinced her followers that she is HIV free. The results showed that she is indeed HIV negative.

HIV TEST

She is however not the first Kenyan socialite to take the test and share the results of her HIV status on social media.

In 2015 controversial socialite Huddah Monroe, while marking the World Aids Day, took a HIV test in a bid to encourage more Kenyans to have the test and stop stigmatizing those infected.

She posted a picture of herself taking the test and later shared the results on Snapchat.

In 2016, another socialite, Vera Sidika, also went on Snapchat live and took herself to a laboratory, got tested for HIV and shared her result online.