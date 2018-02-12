"I cannot remember anything shortly before or after the crash. I only found myself in hospital, and I still do not know how I got there."

These are the words of 21-year-old Mbalambala Fidelis, the only survivor of the horror accident that happened two years ago on 12 February 2016 at Casablanca near Oshivelo in the Oshikoto region.

The accident was a head-on collision between a bus carrying 16 people from Windhoek to the north and a haulage truck.

All the people in the bus, except Fidelis, died on the spot, with many burnt beyond recognition after the bus burst into flames. Fidelis was taken to the Tsumeb State Hospital, and later transferred to the Oshakati State Hospital. She suffered head and arm injuries, as well as a damaged pancreas and liver. The pancreas had to be removed.

The Namibian visited Fidelis at her residence at Okathitukonkayi near Okalongo in the Omusati region on Saturday to see how she was coping, two years after the crash.

Dressed in a pair of white jeans and a spotted vest and sporting dreadlocks, the soft-spoken Fidelis made it clear from the onset of the interview that she could not remember anything about the crash.

"All I remember is how I got onto the bus in Windhoek, and the journey up to Otavi. From there, I cannot remember anything," she said.

Fidelis added that the driver of the taxi which brought her to the Monte Christo loading zone personally put her on the ill-fated bus to avoid a tug-of-war over her by bus touts.

Asked why she could not remember events leading to the crash, Fidelis speculated that she might have fallen asleep from Otavi, where the bus occupants had bought food at a filling station.

She nonetheless still remembered some of the people who were on the bus, including a former high schoolmate, who was seated next to her on the back seat.

HOW DID SHE SURVIVE?

Fidelis and two others, including her schoolmate, were thrown out of the rear window upon impact. The other two landed on the tarred road, and died on the spot. Fortunately for her, Fidelis landed on soft sand, and that saved her life.

A police officer stationed at the Oshivelo roadblock, who was among the officers who attended to the scene, told The Namibian that Fidelis was found metres from the crash site.

"That lady was lucky because of where she landed. We found her far from the wreckage. How she was thrown that far is a miracle," the police officer said on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

After news that a young woman had survived the accident and was admitted to the Oshakati State Hospital, scores of relatives of people believed to have been on the bus, including her family members, flocked to the Oshakati hospital. They found her in intensive care.

RECOVERY

Fidelis, who completed Grade 12 a year before the crash, spent about two months in hospital, where she had surgery to mend her broken right jaw and to have her pancreas removed due to the extensive damage sustained in the crash. She also had a liver and scalp operation, while her broken wrist was also attended to.

LIFE GOES ON

Apart from the physical pain she suffered from her injuries, Fidelis told The Namibian that she does not suffer from any psychological effects from the accident. She attributed this to the fact that she did not witness the accident, or how fellow passengers died. "I do not experience nightmares or anything."

However, her head injuries have caused one problem - her memory. She says she tends to forget things easily. "I now forget some things. I will even forget your name in a few minutes," she stated.

THANKFUL TO HER CREATOR

Asked what she thinks of being the only survivor from the crash, Fidelis said she had no one else to thank but God.

"The question always pops up in my mind why God chose me to be the only survivor. I do not know why, but I am only thankful to God for His mercy," she continued.

Her grandmother, Lydia Lukas, equally praises God for saving her grandchild. She said if Fidelis had died in that accident, it could be a double blow as the family was busy with burial arrangements for Fidels' son, who had drowned in the NamWater canal. (Fidelis was on her way to her son's funeral when the accident happened).

"It was a hard time for us. We only heard that a bus had crashed and no one had survived. What was worrying was that she was communicating with cousins and told them she had just left Otavi, and after that her phone went silent," Lukas said.

FUTURE PLANS

Unemployed at the moment, Fidelis has ambitions to further her studies, but money seems to be a problem.

"Before the accident, I had registered with Namcol. But no one could pay for me, which is why I dropped out."

Last year, she was admitted at a vocational training centre at Outapi in the Omusati region, but could not afford the N$5 000 registration and tuition fees required.

"I really want to study and improve my life, but there is no money. I hope somebody can help," she added.

But despite the education challenges, she is grateful for one thing - to be alive.