Zimbabwe: Three Survive Car Plunge Off Bridge Into River

Three men, including the driver, barely escaped with their lives after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a river along the Harare Bulawayo highway last Friday.

The accident occurred at the Norton turn-off around 5 am in the morning with the trio said to have been driving from the capital.

Witnesses said the car burst a front tyre resulting in the driver losing control and the vehicle careening off the highway and into the river under the bridge.

As this reporter passed by the site a couple of hours after the incident, onlookers were still watching as the driver recovered what he could from the mangled wreckage.

None of the trio was injured.

Road conditions were generally treacherous due to continuous rains which pounded the capital and its surrounds last week.