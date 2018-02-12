11 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Three Survive Car Plunge Off Bridge Into River

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Accident scene.

Three men, including the driver, barely escaped with their lives after a vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a river along the Harare Bulawayo highway last Friday.

The accident occurred at the Norton turn-off around 5 am in the morning with the trio said to have been driving from the capital.

Witnesses said the car burst a front tyre resulting in the driver losing control and the vehicle careening off the highway and into the river under the bridge.

As this reporter passed by the site a couple of hours after the incident, onlookers were still watching as the driver recovered what he could from the mangled wreckage.

None of the trio was injured.

Road conditions were generally treacherous due to continuous rains which pounded the capital and its surrounds last week.

Zimbabwe

Armed Escort for English Exam Rewrite

The Ordinary Level English Language Paper 11 examination to be rewritten on February 16 will be taken under armed guard,… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.