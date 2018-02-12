Tanzania: Land Officers in Hot Water

Dar es Salaam — A demotion order by Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda seemingly had a 'knockout punch' effect on one of the affected land officers on Saturday.

This took place during the RC's meeting to officially receive a report on the spate of land conflicts in the region, prepared by a team of lawyers who camped at Mr Makonda's office last week to provide Dar es Salaam residents with consultancy services on land issues.

Speaking at the indoor meeting with district and regional officials at the Diamond Jubilee Hall in the city, Mr Makonda directed that heads of land departments in the Kinondoni and Ilala administrative districts be assigned other duties. Reportedly, this was after the two officers had given on-the-spot 'explanations' on land disputes in their districts which obviously didn't satisfy the Regional Commissioner. Hence his directive for the relevant authorities to assign the two officers with other duties.

That decision was received with great shock by the departmental head in Kinondoni district, Mr Paul Mbembela, who collapsed unconscious on the spot.

The official was then carried outside the hall for first aid administration by a team of first aid experts in attendance at the event.

But, just as soon, Mr Mbembela regained consciousness - and returned to continue with the meeting.

Speaking to The Citizen outside the Diamond Jubilee Hall, the Ilala district administrative secretary (DAS), Mr Edward Mpogoro, said Mr Mbembela regained consciousness after being given first aid attention.

"He completely recovered after the first aid. However, we allowed him to return home for complete rest."

Speaking before issuing the directive, Mr Makonda said a team of lawyers who attended Dar es Salaam residents who are party to land conflicts revealed that the situation was worse than generally believed in the region.

"I have received a huge number of cases than what you have been able to present here today. Are you sure you have been fulfilling your duties diligently?" the regional commissioner directly questioned the land officers.

The questioning came after the land officers had defended themselves before the RC over allegations that they were the main cause of escalating land problems in their respective districts.

During the meeting, Mr Makonda suspended activities of the land councils in the region, noting that citizen's invariably complained of alarming incompetence on the part of council members.

"Residents should report all land-related cases to division secretaries for further measures," he said.

Presenting the lawyers report to the regional commissioner, one of the lawyers who prepared the report, Mr Siraji Shaban, cited religious laws, late filing of inheritance cases and failure to prepare wills as among the main causes that deprived rights to prospective beneficiaries following the death of a landed family member or relative.

The lawyer said it became obvious in their inquiry that women and children are the major victims of land disputes, easily deprived of their rights to land by more powerful, 'land-grabbing' relatives

In another development, the regional commissioner used the opportunity of the meeting as a 'platform' from which to campaign for CCM parliamentary by-election candidates for the Kinondoni and Siha constituencies slated for February 17 this year.