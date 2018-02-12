12 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Charlize Theron Teams Up With Nelson Mandela's Grandson for New Project

Charlize Theron has teamed up with Kweku Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grandson, to launch a new project in partnership with GenEndIt called #100conversations.

In a video on Instagram the South African actress announces her pride in the launch of the program "created to honour the legacy of Kweku's grandfather, Nelson Mandela."

Joined in the video by Kweku, Charlize praises the late Nelson Mandela for believing in the "power of youth."

GenEndIt is a collective movement which aims to encourage the youth to stand up against HIV/AIDS and prevent it from spreading.

Source: Channel24

