Benguela — The Forum of Traditional Medicine (FOMETRA) begins Saturday a campaign to gather people with mental disorders in the city of Benguela, to be submitted to medical treatment in an herbal center.

Speaking to Angop, the project coordinator, Abel Moço, assured that there is already a space prepared in the outskirts of the city of Benguela, for the hospitalization and treatment of the patients.

The center counts on 10 herbalists to treat patients.