Angola: Around 1,000 Methodist Church's Teachers Await Placement

Luanda — About 1,000 teachers from the United Methodist Church schools are waiting for placement, in the ambit of the public tender that the Executive will promote soon.

This information was provided Saturday by the director of the education department of the Annual Conference of the West of Angola, Samuel de Almeida Agostinho, noting that they work under a collaboration scheme.

The official made the statement during a Thanksgiving service dedicated to the 2018 academic year, opened on February 1 by the President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço in the province of Namibe.