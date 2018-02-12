10 February 2018

Eritrea: Commemoration of Operation Fenkil Opens

Massawa — The commemoration of the 28th Anniversary of Operation Fenkil was officially opened yesterday, 9 February in the port city of Massawa under the theme "Fenkil: Dawn of Freedom". Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ, opened the event.

The event featured cycling and swimming competitions, cultural and fashion shows.

The commemoration will continue until 11 February featuring the laying of wreath of flowers at the Martyrs monument, various sports competitions, cultural shows, and public gatherings among others.

