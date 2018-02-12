10 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Sanctions Three People, Three Firms for Supporting Islamic State

The United States said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on three people and three companies in the Philippines, Turkey, and Somalia that supported the Islamic State militant group, including a business that procured parts for unmanned aircraft.

The U.S. Treasury, in a statement, said it had imposed sanctions on Abdulpatta Escalon Abubakar for providing financial and material support for Islamic State and its network in the Philippines.

It sanctioned Yunus Emre Sakarya and his Turkey-based firm Profesyoneller Elektronik for procuring parts for unmanned aircraft for Islamic State.

And it sanctioned Mohamed Mire Ali Yusuf and his firms Liibaan Trading and Al Mutafaq Commercial Company for activities supporting Islamic State in Somalia.

