East Africa: Puntland President Invites Regional Leaders to Meeting in Garowe

Puntland State President, Abdiweli Mohamed Ali "Gaas" has invited the leaders of the Federal member states to a meeting in Garowe city on March 20.

In a statement released by Puntland Presidency, the forum will focus on the interests of the regional governments in particular and that of the country in general.

The upcoming meeting in Garowe becomes the second conference to be held by the Council for Intergovernmental Cooperation (CIC) body since its inception last year in Kismayo city.

The heads of the five regional administrations, namely Puntland, Galmudug, HirShabelle, Southwest, and Jubbaland are currently participating in a national security meeting in Mogadishu.

The forum in Mogadishu which enters for the second week is chaired by Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, with attendance of PM Hassan Ali Khaire, Ministers and security chiefs.