10 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

East Africa: Puntland President Invites Regional Leaders to Meeting in Garowe

Tagged:

Related Topics

Puntland State President, Abdiweli Mohamed Ali "Gaas" has invited the leaders of the Federal member states to a meeting in Garowe city on March 20.

In a statement released by Puntland Presidency, the forum will focus on the interests of the regional governments in particular and that of the country in general.

The upcoming meeting in Garowe becomes the second conference to be held by the Council for Intergovernmental Cooperation (CIC) body since its inception last year in Kismayo city.

The heads of the five regional administrations, namely Puntland, Galmudug, HirShabelle, Southwest, and Jubbaland are currently participating in a national security meeting in Mogadishu.

The forum in Mogadishu which enters for the second week is chaired by Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, with attendance of PM Hassan Ali Khaire, Ministers and security chiefs.

Somalia

Govt Opens Three-Day Talks With Somali Rebels

The first round of three-day talks between Ethiopian officials and representatives from the Ethiopian rebel group of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.