Namibia: Political Parties Yet to Submit Nominations for Ncuncuni

Rundu — The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) is waiting for political parties to identify and register their nominated candidates to contest the Ncuncuni by-election on March 28 after the councillor position became vacant on January 2.

The vacancy arose after the death on January 2 of Swapo politician Rosa Kavara, who was the councillor for Ncuncuni. The planned by-election falls in line with ECN rules that dictate the vacant position should be filled.

New Era was informed that Swapo and the opposition Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and All People's Party (APP) are to compete for the seat.

"Until now they have just collected the nomination forms - PDM collected on Saturday, while Swapo and APP collected forms on the 1st of February. I'm sure starting tomorrow they will come in to register their candidate as the due date will be on Friday," said Maurus Kamati whom ECN entrusted to spearhead and coordinate the by-election activities for Ncuncuni constituency.

Kamati said that by Friday the ECN would know which political parties had registered their respective candidates.

"ECN is ready, we are just waiting - if only one party nominates a candidate there won't be any election as that candidate will automatically be the councillor. But if there are more than one then an election will be held and the voting machines will be delivered to the constituency before the by-election date," Kamati noted.

Swapo Party said it successfully held a conference on Saturday where Ritha Sindjanga emerged as the party's nominee for the by-election. The other parties were mum on the issue.

"Tomorrow (Monday) we are going to register her at Ncuncuni with the ECN," said the Kavango West Swapo regional coordinator, David Hipulwa Hamutenya.

Hamutenya revealed Sindjanga emerged as winner with 26 votes out of 64 in the race with Haingura Felix who got 12 votes, Josef Kandjeke who got 16 votes and Sylvia Siyiwo who got nine votes.

"There was only one spoilt ballot," Hamutenya said.