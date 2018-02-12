12 February 2018

Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Egypt: Sixteen Militants Killed in Major Sinai Operation

Egypt’s military said Sunday it has killed 16 militants and arrested more than 30 suspects in a major counterterrorism operation that was launched last week, targeting terrorist and criminal elements and organizations across the country.

Reuters reports Army spokesman Colonel Tamer el-Rifaal said Sunday that vehicles, weapons caches, communications centers and illegal opium fields were targeted in the sweep.

The army said Friday in a televised statement announcing the operation that both the army and police were involved in the “comprehensive confrontation.”

The security operation was focused on the restive Sinai region where last year militants attacked a Sufi mosque killing 311 worshippers.

