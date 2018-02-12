Namibia: NAC Holds Emergency Systems Training

Ondangwa — The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) recently held an Airport Emergency Management System training to allow key stakeholders to plan and respond to acts of unlawful interference.

This was done to make compatible all NAC emergency protocols with the regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and International Air Transport Association (IATA). The one-day workshop was attended by stakeholders from across the aviation industry including those delegated by the Namibian police, the Namibian Defence Force and firefighters.

Ondangwa Airport manager Erastus Shoombe said the workshop is a fulfilment to set up an Aerodrome Emergency Management System (AEMS) as is required by the Namibian Civil Aviation Regulations (NAMCARs).

The AEMS set up directive requires participants allocated duties and responsibilities to be familiar with the system, and to have received training in their respective areas.

"NAMCAR's requires NAC to establish an AEMS designed to minimise the possibility and extent of personal injury and property damage on or in the vicinity of the aerodrome," elaborated Shoombe.

He said the airport will be testing the effectiveness of the AEMS by conducting emergency exercises as stipulated in its AEMS test plan to ensure that it remains effective.

The AEMS has been approved by the Executive Director of the Namibian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Corporate communications officer Nankelo Amupadhi said attacks against the safety and security of the aviation industry can only be effectively addressed if the people responsible for protecting civil aviation against unlawful acts, receive appropriate training to carry out their jobs properly.

"It is essential for an organisation to include procedures for determining whether an emergency situation has occurred and at what point an emergency management plan will be activated," said Amupadhi. Amupadhi further said NCAA and NAC with other stakeholders have a responsibility to ensure that contingency plans are developed for all airports and resources are made available to safeguard civil aviation against unlawful acts.

In addition, Amupadhi said the two companies need to work together to ensure that the safety and security measures of the national airports meet international standards and adhere to regulations.