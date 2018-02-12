12 February 2018

WaterAid (London)

Mozambique: Making Clean Water and Decent Toilets Normal

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Mário Macilau/WaterAid
Ajida, 14, walks home after collecting water in Mococorene, Nampula province.
press release

A weak economy means many people lack clean water and toilets. But things are looking up...

On the shores of the Indian Ocean, tropical Mozambique is home to 28 million people from a variety of ethnic and ancestral groups.

The economy here has been too weak to sustain public services like clean water and toilets. But things are looking up. The Government is exploring the potential for trading the country's natural resources. And it has begun to tackle the corruption holding it back.

Over half of the country lives without clean water, and three in four people have no decent toilet. Dangerous diarrhoeal diseases are common. High levels of poverty make building and maintaining services difficult. And the Government needs support to make its commitments and plans a reality.

We help the poorest people across Mozambique to understand and claim their rights to services. And we give training and share our experience with local government and businesses to build systems that last. Together, we will make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone.

In the village of Namarika, diarrhoea used to be a life-threatening problem. It was normal for 20 people in the community to die from it in a year.

Juliana Mwemedi, 45, has had eight children, but Luisa, Esperanza, and Vinisto did not survive. They died from diarrhoea before they were three years old.

“In the past, we had to travel a long way for water and it was dirty,” she explained. “There were insects in it and during the dry season we had to queue.”

In 2012, we installed a pump with our local partner that now serves more than 800 households. We also built 60 toilets and raised awareness of hygiene in the community.

“There is not much diarrhoea anymore,” says Juliana. “My daughter now lives near the water point, so she can always be clean."

More on This

Water Shortage Cuts Commercial Banana Production

Boane (Mozambique), 10 Jan (AIM) - Mozambique's major commercial banana producer, Bananalandia, in Boane district, about… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 WaterAid. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.