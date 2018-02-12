Kenya: Three Die in Tana River in Suspected Cholera Outbreak

Three people have died in what is suspected to be cholera outbreak in Tana North in Tana River County.

Another 18 people are currently undergoing treatment, while 100 other reports are yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to Nation, County Director of Health, Dr Endekwa, said the cases were reported in Bura, Bilbil, Anole, and Madogo while three people are said to have died in Matagala Village.

"So far we have 100 unconfirmed cases in Tana North. We have confirmed 18 and we can't ascertain if the three who died are actually cholera cases or not," he said.

POOR HYGIENE

Dr Endekwa said the area had been hit by the outbreak as a result of poor hygiene practices by the residents and also lack of water which has seen people share the same source of water which happens to be contaminated.

He said a team of health officers had already been deployed to the area and were giving medical care as well as giving lessons on hygiene to the residents.

All hotels have also been ordered to close down as a measure to contain the disease and all hotel owners ordered to attend the hygiene lessons.

HOTELS CLOSED

"We have had to close down all the hotels operating in Bura and its environs as a measure to contain the problem and also to give the hotel operators hygiene lessons so that we don't have to go through this ordeal again," said Dr Endekwa.

For the second time now, Bura has been the centre of cholera outbreak with a large number of people having been affected in the recorded outbreaks.

Last year, cholera outbreak at the Bura NYS camp saw 21 officers being hospitalised while two people lost their lives.

The area, with a population of about 80,000 people, has very few toilets, with about 52 percent of the population defecating in the open.

Only 31 percent of the population have toilets while 16 percent share a latrine.