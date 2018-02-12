FC Platinum's dream to make a mark in their African Champions league adventure was all but buried at the 11 November Stadium in Angola Sunday after they were handed one of their heaviest defeat of the campaign.

Coach Norman Mapeza had set himself a target of reaching the group stage of the prestigious tournament but after the humiliating defeat Sunday, that goal is now an illusory.

The Zimbabwean champions complicated life for themselves after a bright start in which they carved out good chances.

FC Platinum found themselves trailing 1-0 on seven minutes after a miscued clearance by stand-in captain Winston Mhango allowed the home side's Gogooro some pockets of space to set up a well-positioned Mongo who had the simple task of drilling a low shot past a badly exposed goalkeeper Wallace Magallane.

That goal appeared to have unsettled the Zimbabwean visitors who they continued to play second fiddle as the home team launched wave after wave of attack.

Clube Desportivo d' Agosto could have added the second goal three minutes later through Congolese international forward Jacques whose rasping shot went narrowly wide.

Even so, FC Platinum refused to be cowed into submission with Ali Sadiki coming close with a speculative shot on 24 minutes.

In the second half FC Platinum appeared determined to level the scores with Rodwell Chinyengetere forcing goalkeeper Neblue to tip the ball over the bar on 53 minutes.

Still, the home team continued with a high pressing game and they were 2-0 up on 55 minutes as Jacques profiting from a horrendous mistake by Magalane who punched the ball into his path in a desperate bid to clear.

The Congolese international was not done yet as he returned to haunt FC Platinum seven minutes later with his second goal to make it 3-0.

From then on, the home team were all over their opponents. On 70 minutes, Mongo watched in disbelief his effort crashing against the upright.

Mapeza's men also had goalkeeper Magallane to thank after he denied Ibukn with a classy stop at the death.