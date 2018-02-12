Namibia: Ndeitunga Calls for Prudent Use of Police Vehicles

Police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga has called on regional commanders in charge of specialised units to properly supervise the use of police vehicles.

Ndeitunga made the call when he officially opened the two-day annual general meeting of the police's benevolent fund last Thursday.

He explained that vehicles under the specialised units with private numbers are prone to abuse and misuse for private business by members of the police force.

"They should be controlled, properly supervised, released when they are going for specific missions. Remember, our vehicles do not have GPS, and a detective can tell you that he is at Okahandja while he is at Groot Aub on private business," he said.

He thus urged the regional commanders of such units to keep the keys to the vehicles, and to ensure that permission is sought for vehicles to be driven.

The regional commanders must also ensure that fuel is properly utilised.

Ndeitunga warned that if the abuse continues, all such vehicles will get NamPol numbers. He directed that vehicles that are deployed for administrative purposes must be parked at all times, and can only be used with the permission of the regional commander. The vehicles should not be used after normal working hours and weekends.

Established in the 1980s, the benevolent fund is a police fund created to assist members of the force financially.

- Nampa