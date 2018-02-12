12 February 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Private Sector Needs to Contribute to Stimulate Economic Growth

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

There is a call for the private sector to work closely with government in order to stimulate economic growth for Namibia.

Speaking to The Namibian, NamPro Fund's managing director; Kaunapaua Ndilula urged the private sector to pull efforts together and work towards economic growth.

Ndilula who was a panellist at the Economic Association of Namibia's (EAN) 2018 Economic Outlook: in conversation with Namibia's economy ministers, Calle Schlettwein and Tom Alweendo stressed that government cannot forge economic growth on its own.

"I think the economy will experience some form of economic growth but it would not be similar to what we are used to. However, growth cannot only be stimulated by the public sector alone, the private sector would need to play a role as well," Ndilula said.

Furthermore, Ndilula suggested that government and the private sector should pull resources together, to realise projects that stimulate economic growth.

She added that there is a need for exploring different opportunities that can stimulate economic growth, and the expectation should just not be placed on government alone.

Touching on some of her talking points, Ndilula said economic growth should be more inclusive, placing special focus on the Growth at Home policy whereby more opportunities can be derived from.

She said capital should be made available for small and medium enterprises and further advised that regulatory uncertainties in the country should be dealt with to win over investors' confidence. Another panellist, Sven Thieme, chairman of Ohlthaver & List cited that the economic situation faced by Namibia cannot get any worse than it was during the previous year, saying green sprouts are seen as there are positive signs.

He, however, noted that it is not certain. "I am worried about the rain because if it does not rain frequently we might be faced with another drought but I am hopeful that things would improve. The signs for growth are there and so many things need to be done to realise that growth," he said.

For years, economic growth averaged over 5%, but in 2016 it decelerated sharply to 1,1%. During the first month of 2018, the central bank predicted that the domestic economy will grow by a measly 0,6%, a plunging revision from their July 2017 primary estimate of 2,1%.

Namibia

Reservoir Dries Up Threatening Fresh Produce Hub

The future of the Agro Marketing and Trade Agency (AMTA) fresh produce hub in Ongwediva is currently hanging in the… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.