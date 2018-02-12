Namibia: Private Sector Needs to Contribute to Stimulate Economic Growth

There is a call for the private sector to work closely with government in order to stimulate economic growth for Namibia.

Speaking to The Namibian, NamPro Fund's managing director; Kaunapaua Ndilula urged the private sector to pull efforts together and work towards economic growth.

Ndilula who was a panellist at the Economic Association of Namibia's (EAN) 2018 Economic Outlook: in conversation with Namibia's economy ministers, Calle Schlettwein and Tom Alweendo stressed that government cannot forge economic growth on its own.

"I think the economy will experience some form of economic growth but it would not be similar to what we are used to. However, growth cannot only be stimulated by the public sector alone, the private sector would need to play a role as well," Ndilula said.

Furthermore, Ndilula suggested that government and the private sector should pull resources together, to realise projects that stimulate economic growth.

She added that there is a need for exploring different opportunities that can stimulate economic growth, and the expectation should just not be placed on government alone.

Touching on some of her talking points, Ndilula said economic growth should be more inclusive, placing special focus on the Growth at Home policy whereby more opportunities can be derived from.

She said capital should be made available for small and medium enterprises and further advised that regulatory uncertainties in the country should be dealt with to win over investors' confidence. Another panellist, Sven Thieme, chairman of Ohlthaver & List cited that the economic situation faced by Namibia cannot get any worse than it was during the previous year, saying green sprouts are seen as there are positive signs.

He, however, noted that it is not certain. "I am worried about the rain because if it does not rain frequently we might be faced with another drought but I am hopeful that things would improve. The signs for growth are there and so many things need to be done to realise that growth," he said.

For years, economic growth averaged over 5%, but in 2016 it decelerated sharply to 1,1%. During the first month of 2018, the central bank predicted that the domestic economy will grow by a measly 0,6%, a plunging revision from their July 2017 primary estimate of 2,1%.