Namibia: Woman Makes U-Turn to Admit Murder

A woman found guilty of having murdered her former boyfriend in Windhoek nearly seven years ago made a surprise turnaround on Friday, acknowledging she had been correctly convicted and claiming her defence lawyers did not want to accept her previous admissions of guilt.

Appearing before Windhoek Regional Court magistrate Ileni Velikoshi, who convicted her of murder in October last year, Anthea Arnold (32) sprang a surprise by telling the magistrate she did not want to continue with an appeal to the High Court, his verdict had been "101% correct", and that she wanted to get her trial over with and be sentenced.

She also told magistrate Velikoshi she never asked defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji to apply for the magistrate's recusal after he delivered his verdict, and that she had told Siyomunji and previous defence lawyers she was guilty, but was instead advised to come up with a different version of events.

"I am tired of lying, I am confessing now. I did it, and I wrote the note," Arnold said, referring to a handwritten note found at the scene where a former boyfriend of hers, Michael Breder (56), was shot dead at his house in Windhoek's Southern Industrial Area during the night of 14 to 15 May 2011. Breder was killed when he was shot in the back while sitting in a car at the scene.

In the note Arnold referred to, the writer explained that "I did it" because he or she had been infected with a potentially fatal illness.

During her trial, Arnold denied that she was the writer of the note. She also claimed she acted in self-defence when she fired the shot that struck Breder in the back, killing him, after she had grabbed a revolver from his hands.

Magistrate Velikoshi rejected her claim of having shot Breder in self-defence, found that she was the author of the note left at the scene, and convicted her of murder when he delivered his verdict on 25 October last year.

The presentence phase of Arnold's trial did not proceed as expected after that, with Siyomunji instead asking the magistrate to recuse himself from the case, based on allegations that the verdict showed the magistrate had been biased and in favour of the prosecution. When magistrate Velikoshi turned down the request for his recusal, Siyomunji filed an appeal against that ruling with the High Court.

That appeal is still pending and would have to be disposed of before the sentencing phase of her trial can proceed, the magistrate informed Arnold on Friday, after she had told him she wanted to get her sentencing over and done with, and that she did not want to pursue the appeal.

In a sworn written statement also made on Friday, Arnold said she was happy with Siyomunji "as he was trying his utmost best so I don't go to prison".

However, she added that she wanted to be sentenced since the magistrate had been correct in the judgement he delivered. Arnold also stated: "I killed the deceased [... ]. I did not plan to kill him but just had enough and did it that day. Everything he did to me came up and I just did it."

She continued: "Please I want my sentence to go serve my time and still come out to be a mother to my kids. I am sorry for wasting the court's time but as from my first lawyer I told the truth but was always instructed otherwise."

She ended the statement by addressing her lawyer: "And to Mr Siyomunji I'm sorry but God loves the truth."

Siyomunji yesterday denied Arnold's claim that he did not want to accept an initial admission of guilt from her side. As a legal practitioner who took an oath of office in the High Court he could not do something as unethical as that, he said. He added: "If she wanted to plead guilty, she could have done it from the beginning and I would have assisted her."

In light of Arnold's new claims he would be withdrawing from her trial and the pending appeal, Siyomunji said. Arnold's appeal is at this stage on the High Court roll on 22 February. She has to appear in the Windhoek Regional Court again on 23 February, and is remaining in custody in the meantime.

Public prosecutor Erastus Hatutale is representing the state.