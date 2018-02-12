Tanzania: U.S. Firm Ventures Into Dar Market

An American sanitary ware manufacturer, Kohler, has partnered with ABC Emporio to open a showroom for tiles, kitchen and bath plumbing fixtures in Tanzania targeting high-end clients.

Tanzania becomes the third country in East Africa for the American firm and its authorised distributor, ABC Emporio, to open its outlets after Kenya and Uganda.

Speaking during the launch of the showroom at the weekend in Dar es Salaam, top executives from the two companies said their coming has been influenced by Tanzania's economic growth records.

"In 2014, when Kohler Africa began penetration into Sub Saharan market, we realised the potential for East Africa... .the region has a lot of opportunities," said the Kohler brand president, Mr Salil Sadanandan.

According to the ABC Emporio Group chairman, Mr Mohammed Hadan, having operated well in Uganda for the past two years, the company does not see any reason for not doing so in Tanzania as well. "To us, Tanzania's economy is on the rise. The country has one of the best economic scores for over a decade now," he said.

The companies are specifically targeting Tanzanians in the high-end class as well as investors in real estate industry and more specifically, developers of hotels, resorts and world-class residential apartments, among others.

With tourism being one of the key economic undertakings in Tanzania, the companies believe that they have what it takes to contribute to the construction of world-class accommodation facilities in the country.

The companies will also offer technical services on how to handle its products.

"The sanitary ware industry is evolving along with technology and we are here to give Tanzanians a variety of quality products as we not only carry high-end products but also affordable, yet elegant ones," he said.