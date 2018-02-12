Africa: Makawa - Masters Are in Luanda for a Positive Result

Malawi's Masters Security Head Coach, Abasi Makawa, has warned Angolan giants, Petro Atletico that his charges are not in Luanda on holiday ahead of their preliminary round first leg clash on Saturday, 10 February 2018 at the 11 Novembre Stadium.

"We know we are underdogs, and we have little to lose. Having said, the winner can only be determined after 90 minutes. We are not going to Angola for sight-seeing. Our aim is to get a positive result and finish the job at home in the second leg," Makawa told CAFOnline.com.

Formed just four years ago in the Malawi capital Lilongwe, the odds are stacked heavily against Masters ahead of the match.

Makawa has kept faith in the squad that has, in three friendlies, only won once; 4-3 against elite division rookies, TN Stars while losing 2-0 to Nyasa Big Bullets and 4-0 to Be Forward Wanderers.

Masters, who are sponsored by a security firm, have included in their travelling squad experienced players such as Chimwemwe Kumkwawa, Zeliat Nkhoma, Suwedi Limbani , Rafik Mussa and Kondwani Lufeyo for the trip to Luanda.

Masters will host Petro on Tuesday, 20 February 2018 in Lilongwe.

Fixtures

Friday, 9 February 2018

Djoliba (Mali) vs ELWA United (Liberia)*

Onze Createurs (Mali) vs CR Belouizdad (Algeria)

Saturday, 10 February 2018

Petro Atletico (Angola) vs Masters Security (Malawi)

Young Buffaloes (Swaziland) vs Cape Town City (South Africa)

Costa do Sol (Mozambique) vs Jwaneng (Botswana)

Energie (Benin) vs Hafia (Guinea)

Ngazi Sport (Comoros) vs Port Louis (Mauritius)

Mangasport (Gabon) vs Maniema Union (DR Congo)

Olympic Star (Burundi) vs Etoile Filante (Burkina Faso)

New Stars (Cameroon) vs Deportivo Niefang (Equatorial Guinea)

Tanda (Cote d'Ivoire) vs CS la Mancha (Congo)

Al Ittihad (Libya) vs Sahel (Niger)

US Ben Guerdane (Tunisia) vs Hilal Juba (South Sudan)

El Masry (Egypt) vs Green Buffaloes (Zambia)

Sunday, 11 February 2018

APR (Rwanda) vs Anse Reunion (Seychelles)

Akwa United (Nigeria) vs Hawks (Gambia)

Asante Kotoko (Ghana) vs CARA (Congo)

AFC Leopards (Kenya) vs FOSA Juniors (Madagascar)

Simba (Tanzania) vs Gendarmerie (Djibouti)

RS Berkane (Morocco) vs Mbour Petite Cote (Senegal)

Africa Sports (Cote d'Ivoire) vs FC Nouadhibou (Mauritania)

Zimamoto (Zanzibar) vs Wolaitta Dicha (Ethiopia)

*ELWA United withdrew