Namibia: Mariental Farm Attack Suspects Still On the Run

Hardap police are still hunting for five men in connection with an alleged attack on a Hardap irrigation scheme farmer on his plot on the outskirts of Mariental last Wednesday, saying they might have known their victim.

Hardap police regional crime coordinator, deputy commissioner Eric Clay yesterday confirmed that the suspects are still on the run.

"We believe the suspects knew the victim, and we are analysing this information," he stated.

He urged members of the public who may have any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station.

Farmer Riaan de Klerk last week told The Namibian that five men armed with two pistols and a rifle emerged from the shadows, with one pointing a rifle at him when he and his 12-year-old grandson JR Strydom arrived at the plot around 08h00 on Wednesday.

According to the farmer, he started to wrestle with one of the attackers, who had pointed the rifle at him, but others tackled him to the ground before they tied his hands and feet.

A gunshot went off during the wrestling, but luckily no one was injured, he added.

The farmer said he managed to throw his cellphone to his grandson, who was unlocking the farm house door, shouting that he alerts his son Cobus de Klerk, whose farm is about 5km from the plot.

"Two of them chased after the boy to stop him from making the call, but he managed to make the call nevertheless before they caught up with him. My son heard the voices over the cellphone, and realising that something terrible was going on at the plot, he rushed to our aid," explained De Klerk.

He said the attackers fled with his and his grandson's cellphones when they heard Cobus' approaching vehicle.