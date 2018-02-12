President Edgar Lungu used his time in the Copperbelt Province to make peace with the Independent Members of Parliament on the Copperbelt that had ditched by the ruling party after being overlooked in the adoption process.

President Lungu said the 'prodigal' lawmakers had been forgiven by the PF and would be allowed back in the party.

The Head of State warmly welcomed Chimwemwe lawmaker Mwila Mutale and his Wusakile counterpart Pavyuma Kalobo.

President Lungu said that he had forgiven the Independent Members of Parliament and would treat them with the same courtesy extended to ruling party lawmakers.

Meanwhile President Lungu has wound his three day intensive working visit on the Copperbelt having interacted with the party structures at all levels.

President Lungu is back in Lusaka and opted to give a measured response on the proposing violence case Chishimba Kambwili on Chinese nationals.

Kambwili has emerged from the chief defender of President Lungu to lead tormentor after being fired from government.

"The law will take its course, that is all I can say," he said.